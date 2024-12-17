Subscribe
RFK Jr. Just Declared War on mRNA.
And He's Doing it Without a Single Headline.
May 29
LAUREN LEE
Rise of the "Woo-Woo" Woman: The Witch Hunt for Dr. Casey Means
The backlash against Trump’s pick for Surgeon General isn’t about science — it’s about a country terrified to confront its own spiritual collapse.
May 14
LAUREN LEE
Trump Just Lowered Drug Prices by 80%. Democrats are Furious.
This was supposed to be a major Democrat win... someday. But in a massive announcement, the President stole their thunder.
May 12
LAUREN LEE
April 2025
Nowhere to Run: The State Accused This Homeschool Dad of "Kidnapping" His Own Kids.
What happened next is a nightmare, and a somber warning to all parents who dare take on the medical mainstream.
Apr 17
LAUREN LEE
December 2024
MAHA is Experiencing its First PSYOP. Welcome to the Swamp!
This week, Big Pharma launched a massive undercover effort to turn MAGA against MAHA… and it might be working.
Dec 17, 2024
LAUREN LEE
and
Emilie Hagen
Bernie's Last Stand
The anti-establishment hero fell from grace and went silent during Clinton's DNC takeover. Now, he's back - rehearsing MAHA talking points in front of…
Dec 6, 2024
LAUREN LEE
October 2024
Republicans are Suddenly the New Democrats. How Did We Get Here?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just mobilized the entire Republican party against corrupt corporate interests. Here's why I believe the greatest…
Oct 7, 2024
LAUREN LEE
It's Time to Bring the Empire Home.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Americans are asking "where is my government?" While it's busy starting wars abroad, calls for domestic leadership are…
Oct 3, 2024
LAUREN LEE
September 2024
Stuck Between a War Drum & a Trust Fall: Independent Voters are Waking Up
As an Independent myself, I see the election closing in... and know it's time for us to make a choice.
Sep 18, 2024
LAUREN LEE
Some More "Popping Sounds" Were Just Heard - Now in Florida
The second assassination attempt on Donald Trump is highlighting the abandonment of truth by the techno-liberal media. When is enough enough?
Sep 15, 2024
LAUREN LEE
Trump Isn't Talking About MAHA. It's a Problem.
Trump had every opportunity to talk about MAHA issues on-stage during the debate, but failed to do so. Now we're nervous. Is this coalition for real?
Sep 13, 2024
LAUREN LEE
Resisting The Partisan Pull
In the last few weeks, RFK Jr. supporters have found a new acceptance by MAGA voters; and many are experiencing their first "party high." What will…
Sep 9, 2024
LAUREN LEE
