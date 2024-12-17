lauren lee

RFK Jr. Just Declared War on mRNA.
And He's Doing it Without a Single Headline.
  
Rise of the "Woo-Woo" Woman: The Witch Hunt for Dr. Casey Means
The backlash against Trump’s pick for Surgeon General isn’t about science — it’s about a country terrified to confront its own spiritual collapse.
  
Trump Just Lowered Drug Prices by 80%. Democrats are Furious.
This was supposed to be a major Democrat win... someday. But in a massive announcement, the President stole their thunder.
  
April 2025

December 2024

October 2024

September 2024

Stuck Between a War Drum & a Trust Fall: Independent Voters are Waking Up
As an Independent myself, I see the election closing in... and know it's time for us to make a choice.
  
Some More "Popping Sounds" Were Just Heard - Now in Florida
The second assassination attempt on Donald Trump is highlighting the abandonment of truth by the techno-liberal media. When is enough enough?
  
Trump Isn't Talking About MAHA. It's a Problem.
Trump had every opportunity to talk about MAHA issues on-stage during the debate, but failed to do so. Now we're nervous. Is this coalition for real?
  
Resisting The Partisan Pull
In the last few weeks, RFK Jr. supporters have found a new acceptance by MAGA voters; and many are experiencing their first "party high." What will…
  
