Discussion about this post

Aug 8

Lauren Lee, Thank you for this article. As a specialized Educator over 45 years having contact with ~50 people with autism, I ask family members about the Age-of-Autism-Onset. In all 20 cases parents & family members reported to me how each individual was born typically happy, smiling, engaging & interactive. It was always after Vaccinations that typically High-Fever with symptoms such as: Meningitis, Encephalitis & other sicknesses would occur with resulting Neurological Damage.

The best way to understand the condensed destructive energy within ALUMINUM molecules is in its conjoint role with such as IRON for use as THERMITE, whereby polar-ion-arcs between Aluminum & Iron, like in a battery release this massive energy load in both physical structures & within the human body. Many allude to Aluminum as an energy storage unit or battery.

ALUMINUM IN BUILDING DEMOLITION: Thermite is basically Aluminum Oxide filings mixed with Iron Oxide filings, then electrically sparked into reactions producing much more than enough heat to melt steel beams. Thermite is placed on key load bearing Steel beam joints within buildings to be demolished. Many 1000s of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth have ascertained the Free-fall collapse of the World Trade Center buildings 1, 2 & 7 were a government (national & foreign) pre-planned Controlled Demolition designed to shocked the American public into supporting massive violence against Iraq & Afghanistan peoples in more war for Israel in the Middle-east. http://www.ae911truth.org/

IN THE HUMAN BODY with Aluminum from such as Vaccines as adjuvants interacting bio-chemically, electrically & thermally with various metals such as the essential IRON in the blood's Hemoglobin, body, cell & tissue damaging energy or chemical reactions are released. While the human neural system is largely electrical, each reaction & electrical discharge is very well planned & specific to the millions of functions within cells (eg. ATP), tissues, organs & the body as a whole.

Aluminum is manufactured from Bauxite with massive amounts of electrical energy embodied within each molecule & bond. Bauxite, a rock rich in aluminum oxide, is the primary ore used to produce aluminum. The process involves two key steps: refining bauxite into alumina, and then smelting the alumina into aluminum metal. Open pit mines such as have destroyed much of the Jamaican interior leave these areas quite toxic.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayer_process

1.7–3.3 tonnes (3,800–7,200 lb) of bauxite (corresponding to about 90% of the alumina content of the bauxite) is required to produce 0.91 tonnes (2,000 lb) of aluminium oxide. This is due to a majority of the aluminium in the ore being dissolved in the process.[2] Energy consumption is between 7 to 21 gigajoules per tonne (0.88 to 2.65 kWh/lb) (depending on process), of which most is thermal energy.[3][4] Over 90% (95-96%) of the aluminium oxide produced is used in the Hall–Héroult process to produce aluminium.[5]

Key aspects of the thermite reaction:

https://www.technology.org/how-and-why/how-does-a-thermite-charge-work

Exothermic: The reaction releases a large amount of heat, making it exothermic.

Redox Reaction: Thermite reactions are redox reactions, meaning they involve the transfer of electrons between substances. In this case, aluminum (Al) reduces the metal oxide (e.g., iron oxide Fe₂O₃) by taking away its oxygen, while the aluminum itself is oxidized to aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃).

Common Reactants: A common combination is aluminum powder and iron oxide (rust), but other metal oxides can be used.

High Temperatures: The reaction produces extremely high temperatures, often exceeding 2000°C, which can melt the resulting metal.

This reaction can be represented by the following chemical equation:

Fe2O3 + 2Al > 2Fe +Al2O3 + HEAT

RE-BIRTHING HUMAN CULTURAL 'COMMUNITY' (Latin 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') UNITY FOR LIVELIHOOD & HEALTH

MODEL FOR CULTURAL HEALTH RESURGENCE WHERE WE ALREADY LIVE & WORK

ALL HUMANITY'S WORLDWIDE 'INDIGENOUS' (L. self-generating') HEALING HERITAGE:

The US, Canadian, European & fake medical system everywhere, needs to decentralize its operations & studies back into the loving, known, Medical Culture of intimate, intergenerational female-male, interdisciplinary, critical mass, economies-of-scale of the average ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village) architecture as was the standard among all humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') 'communities' where 70% of people live today, as well as for surrounding neighbourhoods.

CULTURAL MEDICINE Everyone carries a special 'Brilliance-of-Life' for their family & community. Together, celebrating everyone, we create a loving efficiency of valuing & engaging every person including the elderly, young, middling, sick, healthy, injured etc. for their complementary contributions to 'community' (Latin 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service'). Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing

20% of Multihome-dwellers are extended families, living intentionally in proximity for social & economic collaboration. These extended-family & friend information-hub communities, have the lowest drugs, alcohol uptake per-capita as well as some of the highest social-interaction & business creation rates, because of natural complementary intergenerational mutual-aid & knowledge sharing. Extended families are the largest Community & health service provider everywhere, providing some 2 trillion dollars/year on Turtle-Island (N. America) of the most appropriate caring, sharing, food, shelter, clothing, warmth & health services typically based in plant-based medicines & life-style healing, albeit unrecognized by government, institutions & education

DO-WE-KNOW-WHO-WE-ARE-? web-based Community-Circular Economy software for Multihomes & neighbourhood empowerment. Do-we-know-? Begins as intranet Virtual Private Network VPN systems, with internet & web-based advertising for individual & grouped Talents, goods, services, resources & dreams as voluntary PERSONAL DISCLOSURE CHOICES within each ~100 person Multihome & neighbourhood Circular-economy enhancing one's livelihood & community. Http://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/9-do-we-know-who-we-are

WEB-SOFTWARE TOOLS FOR DISTRIBUTED, DECENTRALIZED IMPLEMENTATION by everyone at home or work. A) CATALOGUE intake form for individual & business: talents, goods, services, resources & dreams. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/7-membership

B) MAP local proximal collaborative relations for complementary economic concertation. Baseline mapping of 105 Mohawk, Wendat & Algonquian Placenames in the Tiohtiake (greater Montreal archipelago) region https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/5-tiohtiake-mohawk-placenames

C) ACCOUNT for collective contributions, buying, selling & co-investment. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy

D) COMMUNICATE such as formally through COUNCIL PROCESS for creating understanding, Constructive Agreements, Contract delineation & for Conflict Resolution. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues

Aug 9

Vaccine Ingredients Cause Autoimmune Disease for Profit

Aluminum: Causes Alzheimer’s disease, with early-onset cases in children, as well as Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions, generating $10 billion+ annually.

Formaldehyde: Causes cancer (including Leukemia, the most common childhood cancer), respiratory issues such as asthma and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, generating $2 billion+ annually.

Polysorbate 80: Causes allergic reactions, reproductive toxicity and immune dysfunction leading to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, generating $4 billion+ annually.

Neomycin/Streptomycin: Causes kidney damage and hearing loss, as well as immune responses linked to autoimmune diseases. These effects contribute to the $50 billion+ annually in treatment revenues for kidney disease, dialysis and related therapies.

Thimerosal & Aluminum (Vaxx) Cause Parkinson’s Disease

Historical and epidemiological data demonstrate a strong, consistent correlation between the widespread use of mercury-containing vaccines, particularly those with Thimerosal introduced in the 1930s, and the rise in Parkinson’s disease incidence.

As vaccine coverage expanded during the 20th century, particularly from the 1950s onward, Parkinson’s rates increased proportionally across associated populations. The inclusion of aluminum as an adjuvant in vaccines around this time also raised concerns about its potential neurotoxicity, with studies suggesting that aluminum contribute to neurodegeneration and Parkinson's.

Multiple studies show that higher cumulative mercury exposure from vaccines leads to neurodegeneration characterized by dopaminergic neuron loss, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Similarly, aluminum contributes to oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, which exacerbates the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

The temporal alignment of vaccine mercury and aluminum use with rising Parkinson’s rates, and the observed decline in Parkinson’s incidence following the phased removal of Thimerosal in associated countries, provide compelling evidence.

This connection is supported by biological mechanisms demonstrating both mercury’s and aluminum’s neurotoxicity and their ability to induce Parkinsonian features in animal models and humans.

The following timeline examines the historical use of mercury and aluminum and their contribution to the rise of Parkinson’s disease.

Timeline

18th Century: Mercury began widespread use in industry and medicine, causing early occupational exposures and neurological symptoms in workers. Aluminum exposure also began in industrial processes, though its biological effects were not fully understood.

19th Century: Mercury use expanded in medicine and industry; Parkinson’s disease was first described in 1817, with occupational mercury exposure linked to Parkinsonian symptoms. Aluminum use increased in industrial settings, but its link to neurological conditions remained speculative.

1900–1950: Industrial mercury use increased further, environmental contamination grew, and neurological damage, including Parkinsonian signs, was documented in exposed populations. At the same time, aluminum began to be used in vaccines as an adjuvant.

1930s: Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, was introduced in vaccines. Aluminum salts were also added as vaccine adjuvants, though their use was still in the early stages.

1950s–1980s: Widespread use of Thimerosal and aluminum salts in vaccines led to increased cumulative mercury and aluminum exposure across associated populations. During this period, epidemiological data showed a strong correlation between vaccine mercury use and rising Parkinson’s disease incidence, and emerging studies started suggesting potential risks linked to aluminum exposure.

1970s: Scientific studies linked mercury poisoning with neurodegeneration and dopaminergic neuron damage, paralleling increases in Parkinson’s diagnoses. Aluminum exposure began to be linked to cognitive decline, and concerns about its neurotoxicity grew.

1980s: Methylmercury poisoning outbreaks with Parkinsonian features reinforced mercury’s neurotoxicity. At the same time, studies began to show that aluminum contributed to neuroinflammation and cognitive impairments, including symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.

1990s: Thimerosal use in vaccines peaked; data indicated cumulative mercury exposure contributed to rising Parkinson’s rates. Aluminum was found in the brains of patients with Parkinson’s, suggesting its role in disease progression.

2000s: The CDC began phasing out Thimerosal from childhood vaccines in 2001, but mercury-containing flu vaccines continued to be administered, particularly to infants, pregnant women and the elderly. During this time, flu shot usage increased significantly, with annual vaccination rates rising from about 20% in the early 2000s to over 40% by the 2010s. Studies show a parallel rise in flu vaccine coverage and Parkinson’s disease incidence in populations still exposed to mercury through vaccines.

2010s–Present: Thimerosal has largely been removed from most vaccines in many countries, but flu vaccines still contain Thimerosal. Concerns about aluminum adjuvants persist, especially regarding their potential neurotoxic effects. Studies continue to show higher mercury levels and aluminum accumulation in individuals with Parkinson’s disease, supporting the link. The rise in Parkinson’s disease correlates with increased flu vaccine use in affected populations, raising concerns about ongoing exposure to both mercury and aluminum.

5 more comments...

