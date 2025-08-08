Aluminum: Pharma's Final Front. They'll Do Anything to Defend it.
We are one month away from HHS revealing Aluminum's real connection to Autism. When that happens, it could start a chain-reaction to dismantle the entire for-profit healthcare system... Here's how.
It’s hard to believe how fast this year has flown by. Here we are in August, less than a month away from the discovery that will shape all of vaccine policy — and perhaps health policy — moving forward.
That discovery, of course, is the connection between Aluminum and Autism in children.
RFK Jr. has been talking about these studies in cabinet meetings for months. “We hope to have an answer in September,” he said months ago at the start of the studies.
It’s a study that’s been avoided for decades.
It’s an ingredient that’s in nearly every single vaccine on the childhood vaccination schedule.
Now, we’re about to get the real answer. Is aluminum safe, or is it the reason Autism has skyrocketed 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 30 within 20 years?
Reviewing Ingredients: Our Back Door to Pharma.
Reviewing vaccine ingredients for safety should be a first and foremost objective of any health agency, especially when they’re mandated on the public and heavily encouraged via the childhood vaccine schedule.
First on the agenda: Thimerosal (or Mercury). This ingredient has never been reviewed for safety, despite its presence in childhood vaccines for the last several decades. The findings of HHS were abhorrent. RFK Jr. said this review came “decades too late,” and then banned the ingredient altogether.
“If, as the evidence suggests, our public-health authorities knowingly allowed the pharmaceutical industry to poison an entire generation of American children, their actions arguably constitute one of the biggest scandals in the annals of American medicine,” he said.
Instituting a Thimerosal ban was a huge MAHA win.
But to Pharma, the impact was negligible. Here’s why:
Removing thimerosal requires transitioning to single-dose vials or pre-filled syringes (PFSs), which do not need preservatives due to their single-use nature. Switching to single-dose vials may require upgrades to production facilities to handle new packaging formats. This includes new equipment, quality control systems, and staff training. But it’s a far cry from redoing the entire formula or having to recreate the vaccine from the ground up.
We’re talking about packaging changes, here — something that can be done without triggering bankrupting expenses for Pharma companies.
Altogether, the industry might spend 7-8 figures to fix the issue… just a drop in the bucket compared to their sky-high profits.
Aluminum, however, is a different story.
Removing aluminum would require either developing new adjuvants or reformulating vaccines to be effective without adjuvants, both of which involve significant research and development (R&D) and clinical trial costs.
For purposes of this article, we’re going to compare costs with similar vaccine developments over time, such as Hepatitis B and Shingrix being a few comparable examples.
A single new vaccine or adjuvant can cost $500 million to $2 billion to develop, with clinical trials alone costing $100 million to $500 million per vaccine, depending on the scope and duration.
These numbers make the Thimerosal numbers look like a walk in the park.
Plus, these costs would apply to each vaccine requiring a new adjuvant. For example, vaccines like Heplisav-B (hepatitis B) and Shingrix (shingles) use newer adjuvants (CpG 1018 and AS01B, respectively), which required years of development and testing.
To break this down mathematically, aluminum is used as an adjuvant in approximately 10–15 major vaccines, including those for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, DTaP, Tdap, Hib, HPV, and pneumococcal disease.
Using a midpoint of 12 vaccines for reformulation, the total R&D cost would range from $6 billion (12 vaccines × $500 million) to $24 billion (12 vaccines × $2 billion).
Then there comes manufacturing changes. Switching to new adjuvants or reformulated vaccines requires retooling manufacturing facilities, which are highly specialized and subject to stringent regulatory standards. Facility upgrades could cost $100 million to $500 million per manufacturer, depending on the scale and number of vaccines affected.
Here, the math involves the key players: about 5 major manufacturers (e.g., GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, and one additional global player) dominate production of these aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines.
This leads to a total manufacturing upgrade cost of $500 million (5 manufacturers × $100 million) to $2.5 billion (5 manufacturers × $500 million). Reformulated vaccines or those with new adjuvants must undergo regulatory review by agencies like the FDA or European Medicines Agency (EMA).
This includes submitting new data on safety, efficacy, and manufacturing processes, with associated costs of $10 million to $50 million per vaccine for regulatory filings and compliance. Applying the same 12-vaccine assumption as in R&D, regulatory costs would total $120 million (12 vaccines × $10 million) to $600 million (12 vaccines × $50 million).
Beyond these upfront expenses, there are ongoing increased production costs to consider, as new adjuvants like AS01B or CpG 1018 are more expensive than aluminum, or reformulations might require higher antigen doses. Estimates suggest a per-dose cost increase of $1 to $5. Globally, around 1 billion doses of aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines are produced annually (factoring in high-volume ones like DTaP and hepatitis B).
This translates to an annual cost hike of $1 billion (1 billion doses × $1) to $5 billion (1 billion doses × $5).
Additionally, reformulation could trigger market disruption and supply chain costs, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines are crucial for affordability and accessibility. This might include reconfiguring global distribution networks and short-term revenue losses from supply shortages, estimated at $500 million to $2 billion initially.
Putting these costs together, the initial one-time costs (R&D, manufacturing upgrades, regulatory approvals, and market disruption) could range from $7.12 billion to $29.1 billion, with ongoing annual production increases adding another $1 billion to $5 billion. We’re looking at significant costs, not just a few million dollars for retooling the packaging.
Thimerosal was just a warning, but aluminum packs the real financial punch. It’s no wonder Pharma is doing everything they can to demonize HHS ahead of the new findings.
Right now, they’re bending over backwards to convince us aluminum is safe. They’re even trying to convince us that aluminum is safe because it’s “also present in breast milk,” ignoring the fact that injected aluminum is significantly more harmful.
But no matter how much the media tries to spin the issue, HHS is soon to take action. And that action will have significant consequences, even beyond the profitability loss.
Here Come the Lawsuits
We’ve all seen the clip - Scott Gottlieb, former head of the FDA and now an employee for Pfizer, warning Americans that RFK Jr. might cause a “wave of lawsuits” against Pharma if Aluminum is credibly connected to Autism.
They know this is a do-or-die moment.
Analysts predict a surge in class-action suits from patients claiming injuries from aluminum or thimerosal, especially as RFK Jr. encourages transparency and ends what he calls "Pharma's liability shields." On X, RFK Jr. vowed to "dismantle the Cabal" of agency corruption, potentially opening floodgates for FOIA-driven lawsuits like those revealing $710 million in NIH royalties from drug makers during the pandemic.
As of August 2025, experts warn this could lead to billions in settlements, echoing past thimerosal cases but amplified by RFK Jr.'s policies.
But unlike these experts, we think this is a great thing. It’s going to cause us to have a day of reckoning with our healthcare system, and force us to rethink it altogether.
The End of For-Profit Healthcare?
While none of us have a crystal ball to see into the future, it’s easy to see that the entire system needs an overhaul. Price incentives are out of control, leaving parents and kids the unwitting victims of a corporate structure designed to keep them sick and dependent.
We’re already seeing signs of a shakeup, with medical stocks down tremendously since Trump and RFK Jr. took over. Pharma stocks plummeted as investors feared regulatory crackdowns on thimerosal and aluminum. Moderna's shares fell over 4%, BioNTech dropped 3%, and Novavax and GSK each declined around 1% in a single day.
Pfizer's stock tumbled 4.6%, Eli Lilly 4.2%, Amgen 4.9%, Sanofi 3.4-4%, Merck 3.5%, and AstraZeneca also saw significant dips. By February 2025, as the Senate advanced RFK Jr.'s confirmation, Moderna dropped another 6.5%, with broader health stocks under pressure.
European firms like GSK and AstraZeneca weren't spared, with shares falling amid global ripple effects.
The real sting for Pharma lies in the projected long-term profit erosion. RFK Jr.'s push to end liability shields (e.g., via the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act) and investigate fraud—like Pfizer's delayed Paxlovid data—threatens to expose companies to massive payouts, slashing profits further.
Experts predict profits could be "cut entirely" for 5-10 years as companies pivot to non-mercury, non-aluminum alternatives, face declining public trust, and absorb legal costs.
What we’re seeing right now are the dominoes lined up for a spectacular fall.
They had to be set up perfectly to target and take out Pharma’s biggest players: aluminum, immunity, and the legal structures of protection they’ve had for so long. One by one, as these pillars crumble, so too will the incentive to continue selling poison to our American families under the guise of “healthcare.”
This is only the beginning.
Lauren Lee, Thank you for this article. As a specialized Educator over 45 years having contact with ~50 people with autism, I ask family members about the Age-of-Autism-Onset. In all 20 cases parents & family members reported to me how each individual was born typically happy, smiling, engaging & interactive. It was always after Vaccinations that typically High-Fever with symptoms such as: Meningitis, Encephalitis & other sicknesses would occur with resulting Neurological Damage.
The best way to understand the condensed destructive energy within ALUMINUM molecules is in its conjoint role with such as IRON for use as THERMITE, whereby polar-ion-arcs between Aluminum & Iron, like in a battery release this massive energy load in both physical structures & within the human body. Many allude to Aluminum as an energy storage unit or battery.
ALUMINUM IN BUILDING DEMOLITION: Thermite is basically Aluminum Oxide filings mixed with Iron Oxide filings, then electrically sparked into reactions producing much more than enough heat to melt steel beams. Thermite is placed on key load bearing Steel beam joints within buildings to be demolished. Many 1000s of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth have ascertained the Free-fall collapse of the World Trade Center buildings 1, 2 & 7 were a government (national & foreign) pre-planned Controlled Demolition designed to shocked the American public into supporting massive violence against Iraq & Afghanistan peoples in more war for Israel in the Middle-east. http://www.ae911truth.org/
IN THE HUMAN BODY with Aluminum from such as Vaccines as adjuvants interacting bio-chemically, electrically & thermally with various metals such as the essential IRON in the blood's Hemoglobin, body, cell & tissue damaging energy or chemical reactions are released. While the human neural system is largely electrical, each reaction & electrical discharge is very well planned & specific to the millions of functions within cells (eg. ATP), tissues, organs & the body as a whole.
Aluminum is manufactured from Bauxite with massive amounts of electrical energy embodied within each molecule & bond. Bauxite, a rock rich in aluminum oxide, is the primary ore used to produce aluminum. The process involves two key steps: refining bauxite into alumina, and then smelting the alumina into aluminum metal. Open pit mines such as have destroyed much of the Jamaican interior leave these areas quite toxic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayer_process
1.7–3.3 tonnes (3,800–7,200 lb) of bauxite (corresponding to about 90% of the alumina content of the bauxite) is required to produce 0.91 tonnes (2,000 lb) of aluminium oxide. This is due to a majority of the aluminium in the ore being dissolved in the process.[2] Energy consumption is between 7 to 21 gigajoules per tonne (0.88 to 2.65 kWh/lb) (depending on process), of which most is thermal energy.[3][4] Over 90% (95-96%) of the aluminium oxide produced is used in the Hall–Héroult process to produce aluminium.[5]
Key aspects of the thermite reaction:
https://www.technology.org/how-and-why/how-does-a-thermite-charge-work
Exothermic: The reaction releases a large amount of heat, making it exothermic.
Redox Reaction: Thermite reactions are redox reactions, meaning they involve the transfer of electrons between substances. In this case, aluminum (Al) reduces the metal oxide (e.g., iron oxide Fe₂O₃) by taking away its oxygen, while the aluminum itself is oxidized to aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃).
Common Reactants: A common combination is aluminum powder and iron oxide (rust), but other metal oxides can be used.
High Temperatures: The reaction produces extremely high temperatures, often exceeding 2000°C, which can melt the resulting metal.
This reaction can be represented by the following chemical equation:
Fe2O3 + 2Al > 2Fe +Al2O3 + HEAT
RE-BIRTHING HUMAN CULTURAL 'COMMUNITY' (Latin 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service') UNITY FOR LIVELIHOOD & HEALTH
MODEL FOR CULTURAL HEALTH RESURGENCE WHERE WE ALREADY LIVE & WORK
ALL HUMANITY'S WORLDWIDE 'INDIGENOUS' (L. self-generating') HEALING HERITAGE:
The US, Canadian, European & fake medical system everywhere, needs to decentralize its operations & studies back into the loving, known, Medical Culture of intimate, intergenerational female-male, interdisciplinary, critical mass, economies-of-scale of the average ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village) architecture as was the standard among all humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') 'communities' where 70% of people live today, as well as for surrounding neighbourhoods.
CULTURAL MEDICINE Everyone carries a special 'Brilliance-of-Life' for their family & community. Together, celebrating everyone, we create a loving efficiency of valuing & engaging every person including the elderly, young, middling, sick, healthy, injured etc. for their complementary contributions to 'community' (Latin 'com' = 'together' + 'munus' = 'gift-or-service'). Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing
20% of Multihome-dwellers are extended families, living intentionally in proximity for social & economic collaboration. These extended-family & friend information-hub communities, have the lowest drugs, alcohol uptake per-capita as well as some of the highest social-interaction & business creation rates, because of natural complementary intergenerational mutual-aid & knowledge sharing. Extended families are the largest Community & health service provider everywhere, providing some 2 trillion dollars/year on Turtle-Island (N. America) of the most appropriate caring, sharing, food, shelter, clothing, warmth & health services typically based in plant-based medicines & life-style healing, albeit unrecognized by government, institutions & education
DO-WE-KNOW-WHO-WE-ARE-? web-based Community-Circular Economy software for Multihomes & neighbourhood empowerment. Do-we-know-? Begins as intranet Virtual Private Network VPN systems, with internet & web-based advertising for individual & grouped Talents, goods, services, resources & dreams as voluntary PERSONAL DISCLOSURE CHOICES within each ~100 person Multihome & neighbourhood Circular-economy enhancing one's livelihood & community. Http://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/9-do-we-know-who-we-are
WEB-SOFTWARE TOOLS FOR DISTRIBUTED, DECENTRALIZED IMPLEMENTATION by everyone at home or work. A) CATALOGUE intake form for individual & business: talents, goods, services, resources & dreams. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/7-membership
B) MAP local proximal collaborative relations for complementary economic concertation. Baseline mapping of 105 Mohawk, Wendat & Algonquian Placenames in the Tiohtiake (greater Montreal archipelago) region https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/5-tiohtiake-mohawk-placenames
C) ACCOUNT for collective contributions, buying, selling & co-investment. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy
D) COMMUNICATE such as formally through COUNCIL PROCESS for creating understanding, Constructive Agreements, Contract delineation & for Conflict Resolution. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues
Vaccine Ingredients Cause Autoimmune Disease for Profit
Aluminum: Causes Alzheimer’s disease, with early-onset cases in children, as well as Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions, generating $10 billion+ annually.
Formaldehyde: Causes cancer (including Leukemia, the most common childhood cancer), respiratory issues such as asthma and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, generating $2 billion+ annually.
Polysorbate 80: Causes allergic reactions, reproductive toxicity and immune dysfunction leading to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, generating $4 billion+ annually.
Neomycin/Streptomycin: Causes kidney damage and hearing loss, as well as immune responses linked to autoimmune diseases. These effects contribute to the $50 billion+ annually in treatment revenues for kidney disease, dialysis and related therapies.
Thimerosal & Aluminum (Vaxx) Cause Parkinson’s Disease
Historical and epidemiological data demonstrate a strong, consistent correlation between the widespread use of mercury-containing vaccines, particularly those with Thimerosal introduced in the 1930s, and the rise in Parkinson’s disease incidence.
As vaccine coverage expanded during the 20th century, particularly from the 1950s onward, Parkinson’s rates increased proportionally across associated populations. The inclusion of aluminum as an adjuvant in vaccines around this time also raised concerns about its potential neurotoxicity, with studies suggesting that aluminum contribute to neurodegeneration and Parkinson's.
Multiple studies show that higher cumulative mercury exposure from vaccines leads to neurodegeneration characterized by dopaminergic neuron loss, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Similarly, aluminum contributes to oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, which exacerbates the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.
The temporal alignment of vaccine mercury and aluminum use with rising Parkinson’s rates, and the observed decline in Parkinson’s incidence following the phased removal of Thimerosal in associated countries, provide compelling evidence.
This connection is supported by biological mechanisms demonstrating both mercury’s and aluminum’s neurotoxicity and their ability to induce Parkinsonian features in animal models and humans.
The following timeline examines the historical use of mercury and aluminum and their contribution to the rise of Parkinson’s disease.
Timeline
18th Century: Mercury began widespread use in industry and medicine, causing early occupational exposures and neurological symptoms in workers. Aluminum exposure also began in industrial processes, though its biological effects were not fully understood.
19th Century: Mercury use expanded in medicine and industry; Parkinson’s disease was first described in 1817, with occupational mercury exposure linked to Parkinsonian symptoms. Aluminum use increased in industrial settings, but its link to neurological conditions remained speculative.
1900–1950: Industrial mercury use increased further, environmental contamination grew, and neurological damage, including Parkinsonian signs, was documented in exposed populations. At the same time, aluminum began to be used in vaccines as an adjuvant.
1930s: Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, was introduced in vaccines. Aluminum salts were also added as vaccine adjuvants, though their use was still in the early stages.
1950s–1980s: Widespread use of Thimerosal and aluminum salts in vaccines led to increased cumulative mercury and aluminum exposure across associated populations. During this period, epidemiological data showed a strong correlation between vaccine mercury use and rising Parkinson’s disease incidence, and emerging studies started suggesting potential risks linked to aluminum exposure.
1970s: Scientific studies linked mercury poisoning with neurodegeneration and dopaminergic neuron damage, paralleling increases in Parkinson’s diagnoses. Aluminum exposure began to be linked to cognitive decline, and concerns about its neurotoxicity grew.
1980s: Methylmercury poisoning outbreaks with Parkinsonian features reinforced mercury’s neurotoxicity. At the same time, studies began to show that aluminum contributed to neuroinflammation and cognitive impairments, including symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.
1990s: Thimerosal use in vaccines peaked; data indicated cumulative mercury exposure contributed to rising Parkinson’s rates. Aluminum was found in the brains of patients with Parkinson’s, suggesting its role in disease progression.
2000s: The CDC began phasing out Thimerosal from childhood vaccines in 2001, but mercury-containing flu vaccines continued to be administered, particularly to infants, pregnant women and the elderly. During this time, flu shot usage increased significantly, with annual vaccination rates rising from about 20% in the early 2000s to over 40% by the 2010s. Studies show a parallel rise in flu vaccine coverage and Parkinson’s disease incidence in populations still exposed to mercury through vaccines.
2010s–Present: Thimerosal has largely been removed from most vaccines in many countries, but flu vaccines still contain Thimerosal. Concerns about aluminum adjuvants persist, especially regarding their potential neurotoxic effects. Studies continue to show higher mercury levels and aluminum accumulation in individuals with Parkinson’s disease, supporting the link. The rise in Parkinson’s disease correlates with increased flu vaccine use in affected populations, raising concerns about ongoing exposure to both mercury and aluminum.