When thousands of MAHA moms gathered at the Children’s Health Defense Conference to talk about medical freedom and alternative health, they expected lively debate. Not deception.

And certainly not two British-sounding youngsters with a scheme to publicly embarrass and shame them in front of the entire world of media.

But alas, this is MAHA. With a movement driven by mothers and concerned parents, it’s easy to forget just what a massive target — and massive threat — it is to the powers that be.

But the events of this week prove just that.

According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived claiming to represent an organization called the “Alliance for Sustainable Protein.” They said they supported real meat over Bill Gates-funded “fake meat” products, a stance that seemed to align with the crowd’s views on food sovereignty and natural health.

But the group didn’t exist.



And the men weren’t advocates at all. They were undercover operatives connected to the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR), a media organization linked to the Net Zero climate movement and financed by a familiar roster of global foundations, including Rockefeller, IKEA, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Hoax

Conference attendees say the pair began approaching participants at random, inviting them to give short on-camera interviews. Moments before filming, the men allegedly produced a document: an AI-generated “study” that falsely claimed synthetic meat causes autism.

Their request was scripted, strange, and rushed.

“It would be best if you clearly stated that fake meat causes autism while holding the study,” one operative reportedly said.

If an interviewee hesitated, they pushed harder, apparently hoping to capture footage that could later be used to portray the health-freedom community as gullible or ridiculous.

As someone who conducted many conference interviews on behalf of MAHA Pac during Kennedy’s campaign, I know just how awkward these interactions can be. There’s usually a limited amount of time, rushed talking points, and a bit of hesitation as people chime in with their opinions into a microphone.

I can see how easily someone might say (or endorse) something that they’d later regret — especially with pushy bad actors doing the grilling.

The Confrontation

One target, Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the Brownstone Institute, quickly realized something was off.

“They were scammers who had targeted the health-freedom movement,” Tucker explained. “They were piecing together a film that would claim we’re naive and rallying around fake science to advance a political agenda.”

Kudos to this man’s intuition. I’m linking to his full, first-hand account below.

Unwilling to let these hucksters continue to film unsuspecting mothers, he confronted them, man to man.

Needless to say, it was awkward.

The full video of the confrontation is even better.

View that in it’s entirety on X, here.

These Men Were Sent from Above.

Not in a good way.

Public records trace the Centre for Climate Reporting’s support to major philanthropic networks that have long shaped international climate and health narratives. Among its reported donors: the Rockefeller Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the IKEA Foundation—organizations that also promote the World Economic Forum’s Net Zero framework.

Not to mention, they’re trained professionals.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done shady, deceptive work.

I found out that in 2024, one of the men, Tom Costello, went undercover to destroy Trump.

It didn’t work, obviously.

My humble suggestion: get better at lying, or find a new career. These are the most obvious “undercover” agents ever!

Over the Target

As Tucker put it, the incident only underscored one thing:

“This proves we’re over the target.”

When ordinary people start questioning the system, powerful institutions send infiltrators.

I must give total credit to the Brownstone Institute and Jeffrey for his incredible handling of this situation on the ground.

Please visit his full, first-hand account of the incident.

In the coming days, I wouldn’t be surprised if these guys release the footage of some of their victims. Be prepared to fight back, stand up for the moms who just want to find out the truth, and call out the lies.

