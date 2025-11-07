Lauren Lee

Lauren Lee

Trisha Lewis
4d

Thanks for this piece; it really hit home. I've never had any "faith" in politicians until Bobby came around. I believed in him with all my heart, enough to knock on doors to get signatures to put him on the ballot in NY. All I can do now is pray he makes it out of this role alive. He does not seem to be the same guy, and I miss the old Bobby. I'll never put my faith in a single politician again, but you're right. It's not up to him to save us. It's up to ourselves. All we can do is follow our gut and do what we feel is right.

RobertJ
4d

Well said Lauren. That CEO was likely injected multiple times. We love Bobby but he is up against a giant, powerful, evil machine. And a boss who is in love with himself and the injection. America worships science and the holy vaccines. It is chaos. Keep up the great work.

