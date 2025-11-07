You really couldn’t make up a wilder scene if you tried.

Down goes the CEO of Novo Nordisk, the multi-billion dollar company responsible for the creation of Hollywood’s favorite drug and “Ozempic-face”.

The fainting was dramatic, right there in the Oval Office, his feet in the air. And it couldn’t have been worse timing; just seconds after President Trump awkwardly tried to sell the American people on the famed weight-loss drug.

Moments earlier, speaking of Ozempic, Trump said “I think it’s safe.” So far, I’ve only ever heard good about it I haven’t heard anything bad about it. Is there anything bad about it, Bobby?” He turns to RFK Jr. “I haven’t heard anything,” he continued. Maybe someday he’ll [RFK Jr. will] come after you. But so far I haven’t heard anything.”

Seconds later, down goes the man responsible for 75 billion dollars in sales of the most experimental weight-loss drug in history — one that’s illegal in Europe, despite Novo Nordisk being a European country.

Trump stands awkwardly. Expressionless.

RFK Jr. got dragged online for immediately “fleeing the scene,” although I’m sure he just went to get medical help.

Besides being an optical nightmare, this is probably not a great sign for the efficacy or safety of the products peddled by Novo Nordisk.

I also just think it’s just a great depiction of our present predicament:

Of course, the show went on.

RFK Jr. reminded the audience that this will help “millions of Americans lose weight.”

“This is one of the arrows in our quiver,” he said, obviously aware that this was a complete 180 from his earlier position that Ozempic was a nightmare drug.

Pretty shocking statement, given his adamant stance against it for his entire Presidential run.

Remember this?

“It [Ozempic] destroys our capacity to produce serotonin. And it has on its label now, black box warnings about suicidal ideation.”

“Your stomach’s been paralyzed!”

“It’s a product that is illegal for weight loss in Europe! It’s made by the biggest pharmaceutical company in Europe, Novo Nordisk.”

This is the RFK Jr. that so many of us voted for — and who woke us up to the importance of metabolic health beyond drugs and pharmaceuticals.

Now, that all feels like a distant dream.

Turning to X, I expected immediate push-back.

Where are the people of integrity, ready and willing to fight back against this clearly not-MAHA agenda?

The people who claim to speak for MAHA appear to be all for it.

Curious.

When will we learn?

Needless to say, we are still just weeks removed from the #1 most awkward Oval Office announcement ever, where both RFK Jr. and the Pfizer CEO stood next to each other and Trump tried to make it seem like we’re all just one big happy family. Read that story next:

Snail-Paced COVID Accountability Might Actually Be Working. LAUREN LEE · Oct 6 “I’m so done with Trump.” My newsfeed was filled with angry MAHA moms last week, as photos from the Pfizer meeting in Trump’s Oval Office filled our feeds. The President’s commentary was hardly helpful either, saying “they did a great job with Covid” and referencing the Pfizer CEO as his “friend.” Read full story

Am I the only one feeling that MAHA is being asked to put up with one major disappointment after another?

Pfizer — a criminal cartel — standing in the White House was a hard pill to swallow.

Even us “glass-half-full” people felt that one.

But now we also have to endorse Ozempic?

We have to act like we didn’t spend the entire Trump campaign reminding people of the dangers of the Pharma-cartel, untested drugs, and the way the system hides injuries?

We have to pretend that some of our biggest advocates like Calley Means didn’t go on a media blitz about the dangers of Ozempic?

Watch that interview here. It’s one of my favorites, brilliantly explained by Calley.

MAHA’s Savior Complex

I get why we idolized RFK Jr. — he was the only one who seemed like he was listening to average American families. He was the only one who seemed to care about the environment, about kids injured from vaccines, and seemed like he would push back against corporate giants like Monsanto and Pfizer.

But the swamp swallows everyone.

This isn’t to say RFK Jr. won’t do immense good for this nation’s health. I still have a lot of faith in him.

But to get some things done, he has to compromise, and that won’t make us happy.

It might even black-pill some of us.

And that’s okay.

For a long time, I’ve advocated for local and state action over and above federal politics. That’s where we have the power, and the ability to make massive change.

So yes, I do believe we are being punished by the Good Lord. Expecting the federal government to deliver protections — regardless of who’s in power — is a fool’s errand.

It’s up to us to make change locally. To protect our own, to step up in local and state politics to protect our medical freedom.

We have to refocus.

We can’t wait for the government to take care of us — we have to do better.

So What is the Next Step?

I, for one, am tired of the emotional roller-coaster of following RFK Jr.’s every move.

One day, he’s ending mRNA contracts; another, he’s renewing Fauci-era beagle experiments.

My heart just can’t.

I’d much rather focus on what I can control: changing my local and state politics where medical freedom is concerned.

Sure, it seems like a daunting task. But there are a select few heroes who have gone before us, paving the way to generational freedom.

One of those heroes is

. She isn’t waiting around for a miracle to fall out of the sky, for Congress to act, or for HHS to keep its promises.

She acted alone to introduce legislation on a state level to protect herself and fellow Idahoans from Covid-era tyranny.

It worked.

Idaho became the first state in the entire country to outlaw all medical mandates.

In her state, one will ever face discrimination, job loss, business loss, etc., because they refused a vaccine or a mask.

That’s true change.

Now, she’s open-sourced her process.

This week, her organization, Health Freedom Defense Association, announced they’re dropping a toolkit that will allow states across the nation to copy and paste their legislative process.

The toolkit includes a model piece of legislation, best practices, and a full guide to duplicating their success in Idaho.

This is our next step.

I know I will be pursuing this in my own home state.

If we want to make real and lasting change, we have to stop waiting for — and then blaming — the government.

I’m done.

It’s time to mobilize.

P.S. — If you’re in Virginia or the East Coast and are involved in any form of local or state politics, please get in touch.

Here for what is sacred.