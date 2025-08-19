Lauren Lee

Lauren Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
First Amendment's avatar
First Amendment
Aug 20

I agree with you about the genius in the strategy used in these lawsuits. Here's hoping this all hits the news big time. I can't wait to see what MSM will do when these lawsuits are won.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by LAUREN LEE
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
7d

I made a short video about the lawsuit: https://youtu.be/VUhK2UxHwFI?si=0NHsS5SWgNtWpC0F

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lauren Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture