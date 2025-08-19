This morning, I woke up to some of the best news I’ve heard in a while: Kennedy is getting sued. Again.

Weirdly, I love it when Kennedy gets sued. I feel like it’s one of his secret weapons to fight a staff full of Biden-era holdovers and an agency stacked with technocrats.

When the CHD lawsuit broke last month, people freaked out. Kennedy’s former non-profit is suing him? That sounds bad, right?

Wrong.

It was a brilliant move. Kennedy was able to implement the requested changes—in this case, creating a vaccine advisory panel—without ruffling feathers. He had to! He was getting sued over it. Genius.

Now, another lawsuit has dropped, this time against the CDC, and filed by the same lawyer who successfully pushed to remove Covid-19 vaccines from the childhood schedule (Rick Jaffe). After he filed his last lawsuit, Kennedy and Bhattacharya suddenly announced that “there is absolutely no need” to mandate these shots for children. How convenient!

Jaffe’s new target is even bigger: the childhood vaccine schedule itself.

His clients allege that the 72-dose schedule has never been tested for long-term, cumulative effects. If the suit succeeds, the implications are enormous. The CDC may be forced to admit what critics have been saying for decades: there is no science to justify giving all these vaccines exactly as recommended.

The Cover-Up is Next Level.

The plaintiffs argue that the CDC has promoted and enforced the childhood vaccine schedule without conducting the rigorous testing required for any other drug or medical protocol.

As the lawsuit states:

“The CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested for safety in its entirety. There is no scientific evidence demonstrating that the full schedule, when administered as recommended, is safe for children.”

The lawsuit goes further, claiming the agency has misled the public for decades, relying on piecemeal safety data from individual vaccines, while never studying how dozens of injections interact inside a developing child’s body.

Jaffe writes:

“It’s a 27-year cover-up by the CDC. The CDC exists within HHS, which has disregarded federal law for 27 years by failing to submit the required biennial vaccine safety reports to Congress. During this decades-long silence, the schedule ballooned from 24 to 72+ doses, autism rates exploded from 1 in 150 to 1 in 31, and chronic disease now affects over half of American children.”

The 72-Dose Question

American children now receive 72 doses of vaccines by age 18—more than any other country in the world. The lawsuit calls it the “most aggressive vaccination program in the world.”

Yet the U.S. also ranks near the bottom among developed nations in overall child health, with rising rates of autism, ADHD, autoimmune disease, allergies, asthma, and chronic illness.

The plaintiffs’ central argument is simple: if the CDC never tested the full schedule, how can it claim it is safe?

The CDC’s Defense

The CDC maintains that its vaccine program is one of modern medicine’s great triumphs. On its website, it claims vaccines are “continuously monitored for safety” and “thoroughly tested before approval.”

Critics argue this is misleading. What has been tested are individual vaccines in isolation, not the cumulative effect of 72 doses over a child’s first 18 years. The plaintiffs say this distinction is at the heart of the case.

MAHA sees this pushback clearly: we win one battle, and then the bureaucracy shifts. New mRNA contracts get banned, but only after Moderna’s NexSpike slipped through quietly. Lawsuits, however, don’t play political games. Facts are facts. If the CDC loses this lawsuit, real consequences must follow.

Higher Stakes

If this lawsuit succeeds, the CDC may be forced to admit that thousands of children received shots under the faultty assumption that the schedule was safe.

This could trigger massive liability and a wave of lawsuits from parents who believe their children were harmed. It could also force Congress to revisit the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which gave manufacturers immunity from liability.

In other words, this case could shake the foundation of the U.S. vaccine program.

The timing of all this is critical.

Public trust in health agencies has cratered since Covid-19. More Americans than ever are asking questions about vaccine safety, transparency, and corporate influence. Groups like Health Freedom Defense Fund are stepping up to protect parental rights. MAHA is the resistance born from the ashes of lockdowns, government overreach, and firsthand experience with vaccine injuries.

Lawsuits: Our Secret Weapon for Draining the Swamp

This lawsuit isn’t the only thing giving me hope for the fight against Pharma’s capture of our agencies. There’s also the fact that the entire vaccine industry hinges on RFK Jr.’s report on Autism, scheduled to come out next month.

We are one month away from HHS revealing Aluminum's real connection to Autism. When that happens, it could start a chain-reaction to dismantle the entire for-profit healthcare system.

For more on that, read this article:

