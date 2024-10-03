It's Time to Bring the Empire Home.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Americans are asking "where is my government?" While it's busy starting wars abroad, calls for domestic leadership are growing more intense. Is this the tipping-point?
Why are the victims of Hurricane Helene not being given free flights, loaded debit cards, free hotel rooms, and 5k per month housing stipends?
Where is the billion-dollar emergency aid package for our own American citizens?
It appears to be in Israel, which just secured a whopping $8.7 billion dollar aid package. Or maybe in Ukraine... where Biden/Harri…
