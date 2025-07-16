Pam Bondi is no stranger to controversy. Though often portrayed as a MAGA darling, she appears to enjoy near-total immunity from scrutiny within the Trump administration, regardless of her actions.

This week, national attention was consumed by the Epstein cover-up and the public gaslighting that followed. “STOP TALKING ABOUT EPSTEIN!!!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social, before launching into a defensive rant: “Bondi is doing a wonderful job.”

Bondi, for her part, has insisted there are “no Epstein files”—while simultaneously claiming the alleged files are fabricated and that we have “more important things to focus on.”

The story, of course, isn’t going away. And Trump is doubling down. The media cycle has been so overwhelmed by this scandal that virtually no other headlines are breaking through.

While I believe that the abuse of thousands of children—facilitated and concealed for decades—is among the most urgent stories of our time, Bondi’s actions elsewhere are quietly escaping notice. Actions that, in many ways, affect us all.

As a journalist, this is my attempt to momentarily step back from the noise and shed light on a deeply important development that has gone almost entirely unreported.

Bondi: BRING BACK FLUORIDE.

In September 2024, a federal judge delivered a groundbreaking victory for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must regulate fluoride in drinking water due to its “unreasonable risk” to children’s IQ and brain development (Food & Water Watch v. EPA [Case No. 17-cv-02162-EMC, September 24, 2024]).

This was a huge win for a coalition of advocacy groups—including Food & Water Watch, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), and Moms Against Fluoridation—directly challenging the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

They weren’t asking for much — just a reassessment of fluoride in drinking water, citing emerging evidence of its neurotoxic effects.

For seven years, the EPA delayed and deflected, even attempting to suppress a 2020 National Toxicology Program (NTP) draft report that linked fluoride to neurological harm. But in September 2024, Judge Chen ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, citing “substantial and valid scientific evidence” that fluoride at current levels (0.7 mg/L, the U.S. standard) poses an unreasonable risk to children’s cognitive development. He ordered the EPA to initiate regulatory action, a historic first for fluoride under TSCA.

This ruling was a profound validation of MAHA’s core mission to prioritize health over corporate interests. It challenged decades of dogma that fluoride is universally safe and essential for dental health.

Now, the Solicitor General, under Bondi’s oversight, is forcing the EPA to appeal the ruling , with a filing expected on July 18, 2025.

That’s only two days away.

Powerful chemical industry lobbyists got to Pam.

And I think I can prove it.

Regulatory capture in plain sight: Bondi is Big Chemical’s only hope.

Since the ruling, new studies have strengthened the case against fluoride, causing widespread panic in the chemical industry.

January 2025: A JAMA Pediatrics meta-analysis of 15 studies confirmed a consistent link between fluoridated water and IQ loss in children, estimating a 2-5 point IQ reduction at typical U.S. exposure levels.

August 2024: The NTP’s finalized monograph on fluoride neurotoxicity confirmed “moderate confidence” in the link to cognitive deficits, citing 52 studies with 85% showing adverse effects.

May 2024: A JAMA Open Network study found that children of mothers in Los Angeles with higher prenatal fluoride exposure had increased behavioral problems, including ADHD-like symptoms.

March 2024: A Cochrane Review of fluoride’s dental benefits concluded they are “minimal” in modern contexts, with most benefits coming from topical application (e.g., toothpaste), not systemic ingestion.

With a federal court finally confronting Big Chemical, the floodgates have opened. Scientists now have institutional cover—and public pressure—to expand research. Meanwhile, attorneys are lining up, prepared to hold the industry accountable for decades of harm.

The chemical industry knows what’s coming. It’s not a matter of if they lose—it’s when. And when they do, the cost of restitution could be staggering.

Already, the fallout has begun.

Since the September 2024 ruling, more than 60 cities, counties, and two states—Utah and Florida—have voted to end water fluoridation, citing both the court’s findings and overwhelming public concern.

Predictably, the backlash has been swift.

The American Dental Association and American Fluoridation Society launched coordinated campaigns to undermine the ruling, labeling the science “unsettled” and the court’s judgment “deeply flawed.”

Behind the scenes, the American Chemistry Council—one of the most powerful trade groups for chemical manufacturers—filed an amicus brief supporting the EPA’s appeal before it was even officially announced, signaling the industry’s deep entrenchment in the regulatory process.

Corporate media soon followed suit. Outlets like The New York Times and CNN began publishing glowing defenses of fluoride, portraying it as a “cornerstone of public health” and casting doubt on the peer-reviewed science behind the court’s decision. It’s a familiar playbook—the same one used to dismiss concerns about PFAS, glyphosate, and other now-notorious chemicals.

This is a do-or-die moment for the chemical industry.

To preserve their grip on public policy, they must crush the EPA challenge. But they can’t do it alone.

They’ve enlisted help from the one agency with the power—and the political muscle—to override a federal ruling:

Enter the DOJ.

The DOJ’s decision to appeal, directed by the Solicitor General under Pam Bondi’s oversight, raises urgent questions about whose interests are truly being served.

The American Chemistry Council and AFS have already pledged support for the appeal, filing briefs before the ink is dry.

That kind of coordination doesn’t happen without significant lobbying pressure.

And if you’re wondering why the DOJ would get involved in such an obscure regulatory case, consider this: several weeks ago, I reviewed a leaked memo from an industry meeting in which lobbyists explicitly laid out a strategy to divide MAGA from MAHA.

That strategy now appears to be in full-swing.

They’ve identified Pam Bondi as the weak link. They’re not wrong.

This wouldn’t be the first time in her short tenure that she’s gone after MAHA:

Just ask Dr. Kirk Moore—the MAHA-aligned physician Bondi’s office pursued relentlessly, until political pressure made it too dangerous to continue.

Until recently, her office pursued charges against him for refusing to administer COVID-19 vaccines, threatening him with up to 35 years in prison.

Only after public outcry from MAHA activists and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were the charges dropped in July 2025.

This latest move suggests she’s not done.

We Need to Act Fast.

RFK Jr. has long criticized fluoridation as a “billion-dollar racket” benefiting manufacturers and regulators. Listen to him talk about the dangers of fluoride: