Resisting The Partisan Pull
In the last few weeks, RFK Jr. supporters have found a new acceptance by MAGA voters; and many are experiencing their first "party high." What will happen to the Independent movement?
I plan on voting for Trump in November. I live in a swing state, and I know that there’s only one way to beat the coronation of Kamala Harris: through a coalition effort.
I’ve watched for months as the Democratic party has tried, tirelessly, to unravel the work of millions of Americans and stifle their voices.
For me, there’s only one cardinal sin: taki…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to lauren lee to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.