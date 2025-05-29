lauren lee

lauren lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Fischer's avatar
Charles Fischer
May 29

This is an excellent summary of the "behind the scenes" earthquake at HHS - that seems to be happening throughout the new Administration's different Cabinet agencies.

The inherent pure evil of the Deep State and Globalist bastards that want world domination (seems this just repeats nearly every generation), this time fueled by tech, bio-warfare, and funding from the usual suspects (China, Soros, etc.) - all in the name of defeating Convicted Felon Orange Man - will meet the same fate as Rome, the Axis, the USSR. It always starts as infiltration from within, using race and so-called class oppression to rally a vocal and extremely well-funded minority funneled through a controlled and compliant media. It takes time for the people to wake up, but once they do, the tsunami of truth and return to common sense is unstoppable.

Poor Al Gore - he's so pissed there's still ice in the Arctic and Antarctic and that ocean levels aren't rising. Truth sucks - but only for the minority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deirdre L Goldfarb's avatar
Deirdre L Goldfarb
May 29

So well written and insightful, bravo Lauren!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lauren Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture