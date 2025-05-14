The internet is torn.

Who—or what—is Casey Means?

A Big Pharma plant? A holistic hustler? A New Age “woo-woo” weirdo, as Laura Loomer scoffs? Or could she be something else entirely — something older, deeper, more threatening to the status quo?

The confusion is understandable. Dr. Means doesn’t fit easily into a box. Once a Pharma insider and rising star in the medical field, she left her surgical residency to embrace root-cause, holistic healing. Her book Good Energy exploded into the cultural bloodstream, selling over 1.5 million copies and landing her a New York Times bestseller.

In just a few years, she’s become a lightning rod in the national conversation on health; not just physical, but spiritual. She speaks of mitochondria and mineral depletion, yes; but also of moonlight, of meaning, of the soul’s relationship with Source.

It’s the language of old. Older than biomedicine, older than science, older even than empire. And it terrifies people. Because Casey is not merely preaching health.

She is reviving the sacred.

She reminds us that we are part of Gaia, not metaphorically, but materially; that we were never meant to be severed from the Earth’s rhythms. That concrete cubicles, processed food, blue light, and sterile hospitals are not neutral conveniences; they are slow poisons that unmoor us from our biological and spiritual design.

When we starve ourselves of sunlight, when we trade touch for texts and nature for screens, when we dull our symptoms rather than listen to them, why are we surprised that we are chronically unwell?

Casey’s diagnosis of our culture — disconnected, dysregulated, diseased — is not radical. It’s obvious. But she dared to say it plainly, publicly, and as a woman.

The Disconnected (That’s Us)

Some call her rise “suspicious.” But what I see is a mirror: a collective cry for healing in a post-COVID world where people feel spiritually starved and physically broken. Her popularity reveals the vacuum we’re all trying to escape: a society that treats symptoms, not causes. That isolates instead of connects, that pathologizes grief and prescribes pills for a broken spirit.

We know this.

We know the endless doom-scroll robs us of joy and comparison poisons our minds.

We know the ultraprocessed food is engineered to addict and inflame.

We know casual sex often leaves us emptier, not freer.

We know modern work culture drains our life force.

We know traditional medicine has become industrialized — quick to medicate, slow to understand.

We know, metabolically and emotionally, that we are not okay.

Casey talked about this with Tucker Carlson:

“It's a spiritual corruption of our society,” she says.

The World Isn’t Ready.

When a connected woman dares to name this, dares to propose that healing may involve not just science but spirit, the torches come out.

Laura Loomer’s reaction says it all: she accused Means of practicing “witchcraft,” of being unfit for public life because she dares to meditate under moonlight and talk about God.

She might as well have called for her to be burned at the stake.

This is not criticism. This is ritual scapegoating. It’s nothing new.

According to Loomer, spiritual connection is a disqualification for political office.

I can’t even say I disagree with that!

Up until now, we’ve witnessed very few spiritually attuned individuals take office. They call it the swamp for a reason.

God-forbid a woman do a meditation in the moonlight, ground herself beneath some trees, or engage in deep reflection!

Return of the Medicine Woman

Throughout history, powerful women who spoke of healing, wholeness, and the sacred were hunted. The medicine women, the midwives, the seers and herbalists; they were once the wisdom keepers, the shamans, the spiritual leaders of their tribes.

In ancient Mesopotamia, priestesses of Inanna served as spiritual and sexual healers.

In Vedic India, female rishikas composed hymns that shaped early spiritual philosophy.

In Celtic traditions, Druid women communed with the natural world, administering herbal medicines under sacred moonlight.

And for millennia, across the Americas, women served as spiritual intermediaries, grounding their communities in ancestral memory, plant medicine, and cosmic order.

These women weren’t “alternative.” They were the original physicians, not of body alone, but of soul.

But as empires expanded, the medicine woman — once revered — became the witch, the heretic, the threat.

What Casey Means is offering isn’t new. It’s ancient. And that’s why the reaction is so visceral.

Laura’s words, calling for Casey to be burned in effigy and accusing her of witchcraft, remind us of a centuries-old theme: crucify the divine-feminine and bury the ancient wisdom.

This struggle is hardly a new one.

Ready or Not, the Feminine is Back

Washington, predictably, is uneasy with Casey’s approach. She speaks of mitochondria like sacred candles and treats lifestyle not as a trend, but a moral imperative.

In a swamp where soulless ambition passes for public service, her message sounds foreign and dangerous.

But American people are suffering too much to care about the shallow retorts of media commentators and corrupt politicians — they’ve been jolted awake.

The crisis is not merely dietary or environmental. It is existential. We are starving for connection…. to nature, to meaning, to God.

Casey’s work resonates not because it’s flashy, but because it speaks to something we’ve forgotten: health is not the absence of disease, but the presence of harmony. With the Earth. With ourselves. With the divine.

She says:

“Nothing in the material world can reduce our suffering except … connection with God. As we make healthy choices, we are creating the structure of the body that I think has an easier time connecting with source.”

This is the old wisdom reborn. This is the doctrine of the medicine woman. Of Isis and Quan Yin, of Hildegard of Bingen and the Oracle at Delphi. This is the feminine intelligence that heals through alignment, not aggression.

And it’s why she’s being targeted.

Because she is not just treating symptoms. She is confronting the systems.

If America is In a Spiritual Crisis…

Then Casey Means is the doctor we need.

Not because she has all the answers, but because she’s asking the right questions; the ancient questions. Who are we? What are we made for? What makes us whole?

She is not a threat to health.

She is a threat to those who profit from our disconnection.

She is a channel for something older than politics, older than Pharma, older than fear, and that’s exactly why they want her silenced.

The time of the medicine woman has come again.

But this time, she’s got a microphone.

Here for what is sacred.

