“I’m so done with Trump.” My newsfeed was filled with angry MAHA moms last week, as photos from the Pfizer meeting in Trump’s Oval Office filled our feeds. The President’s commentary was hardly helpful either, saying “they did a great job with Covid” and referencing the Pfizer CEO as his “friend.”

“Pfizer is right there at the top!” Trump proudly said.

The moment quickly went viral, showcasing Kennedy’s less-than-impressed look as this all went down. You can almost hear his thoughts as he glares at the CEO with a “just you wait” kind of stare.

We’re right to be skeptical.

Operation Warp Speed was a success, sure — if you’re counting lives lost and unprecedented loss of personal liberties as success.

And given the previous stance of our Secretary of Health and Human Services, it’s hard to believe the about-face:

Craven venal homicidal morally bankrupt criminal enterprise.

Strong words.

So what is going on? Has Kennedy been muzzled? Silenced? Are he and Trump “at odds” or are we seeing some deeper strategy at play?

Walking it Back

Despite last week’s Pfizer party, this week started off strong: Kennedy’s CDC came out strongly against the Covid shots in a long-anticipated move. The new policy removed the government’s recommendation for Covid boosters, saying that “blanket recommendations” deprive individuals of informed consent.

“CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today.”



-Deputy Secretary O’Neill

This is good. I like this. It’s a step further than removing shots from the childhood schedule — another victory we saw last month — as this recommendation was specifically for adults.

So we’re moving in the right direction.

But to many, it still feels like pulling teeth. We’re going as slow as humanly possible. And it leaves us begging the question: will we ever get Covid accountability?

Chipping Away at Pharma’s Control

I’d love to wake up to a total recall of these shots, and the prosecution for corporate executives who profited off death and destruction for years.

But I also can’t pretend to know the legal workings of the pharma stranglehold on our agencies, or why one strategy is being chosen over another.

I’m processing this alongside many of you, my readers, who have experienced vaccine injury firsthand.

At the same time, I am noticing an undeniable trend within HHS: systematic, consistent, almost predictable “chipping away” at the foundational infrastructure that enabled the Covid crimes.

Here’s a reminder of some of the events I’ve covered over the year.

May 27, 2025: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. ends the CDC’s blanket recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines in healthy children and pregnant women.

June 10, 2025: RFK Jr. dismisses all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

June 18, 2025: FDA, under HHS direction, reinstates regulations requiring pharmaceutical companies to disclose list prices in TV ads, curbing deceptive marketing that obscures true costs to consumers.

July 1, 2025: HHS exposes leaked Big Pharma lobbying memos targeting RFK Jr.’s removal, vowing to counter industry efforts to protect lucrative vaccine and drug monopolies.

July 20, 2025: FDA issues urgent warnings on mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis risks in young males (ages 12–25), based on new cardiac imaging data showing long-term tissue scarring.

August 6, 2025: BARDA, at RFK Jr.’s direction, terminates 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts worth millions.

August 29, 2025: RFK Jr. launches a bold HHS initiative targeting the “medical cartel,” including detox research funding and FDA overhauls to eliminate artificial additives that fuel Big Pharma’s chronic illness profits.

September 4, 2025: FDA, directed by HHS, imposes strict restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine approvals, limiting access for low-risk groups and mandating enhanced safety data disclosures to prioritize informed consent over blanket endorsements.

September 5, 2025: Trump administration removes the CDC director amid internal resistance, paving the way for RFK Jr. to revoke emergency authorizations for select COVID-19 boosters in children, citing insufficient long-term efficacy data.

September 6, 2025: HHS publicly rebukes critics of RFK Jr., clarifying that the agency will no longer “blindly command” unnecessary COVID-19 boosters for young children, emphasizing risk-benefit analysis to dismantle Pharma’s one-size-fits-all profit model.

September 10, 2025: HHS announces barriers to over-promoted COVID-19 vaccines, making them “harder to get” for healthy populations through revised distribution guidelines that counter Big Pharma’s aggressive marketing push.

September 16, 2025: RFK Jr. launches a nationwide campaign to reform childhood immunization schedules, explicitly de-emphasizing routine COVID-19 vaccinations for low-risk kids and exposing Pharma’s historical capture of advisory panels.

September 19, 2025: CDC, under HHS guidance, shifts varicella (chickenpox) vaccine to standalone recommendation in toddler schedules, a precursor to broader de-combination of COVID-19 shots to minimize seizure risks and Pharma bundling profits.

September 22, 2025: HHS declares war on deceptive drug ads, with RFK Jr. announcing FTC collaboration to fine companies millions for omitting COVID-19 vaccine risks.

September 25, 2025: RFK Jr. exercises new HHS authority to unilaterally revise COVID-19 vaccine recommendations without ACIP vote, stripping routine endorsements for healthy adults under 50 and slashing Pharma’s projected $10 billion in sales.

October 6, 2025: CDC finalizes HHS-directed updates to child and adult immunization schedules, adopting fully individualized decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines and eliminating universal recommendations for non-high-risk groups.

Individually, these announcements about “small steps” are frustrating. But when looked at together, it’s apparent that the overall landscape is changing — and fast.

These small steps are absolutely necessary for the grand detangling of corporate and state interests, the greatest challenge of our generation. It may seem like pulling at strings right now, but it’s setting us up for the great unraveling.

I go into more detail about Kennedy’s strategy here. If you’re interested, take some time to skim through it:

For what it’s worth, the President of the United States was just on-stage describing the damaging effects of childhood vaccines when taken in “combo” form. That’s never happened, and is a complete breakthrough for MAHA. The national conversation has shifted forever — they’ll never be able to get away with mandated vaccines again.

In that sense, we’ve already achieved the greatest victory: waking up the public mind.

Leave me your thoughts below. Am I off-base? Is MAHA doing enough?

Here for what is sacred.