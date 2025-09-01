Here I am, feeling rather grossed out.

I’m not one for clickbait; and certainly not one to judge the personal sexual preferences of government leaders. But in the wake of finding out newly resigned CDC’s immunization director is a self-proclaimed orgy-loving Satanist, I found myself bearing the unfortunate reality of having to dig into this story deeper. What I found, quite frankly, isn’t fun, and leaves me feeling yucky.

But, that’s the state of the world: yucky, and that’s what I signed up for in doing this job. Disclaimer: I will attempt to share the story with you in the least-jarring way possible — and please understand that the contents of this article aren’t for the faint of heart, or for children. Save this piece for private reading.

This Thread Unravels a Horror Story.

Last week, Kennedy fired Susan Monarez, head of the CDC. The move sent ripples through the agency, and multiple co-workers decided to resign in protest.

Unfortunately for them, their resignations came with a wave of public scrutiny — and exposed their private lives for being, well, less than appropriate.

Not only did it expose them as individuals, it also opened our eyes to a much bigger story: the CDC’s love of death.

Woah! Lauren. Dramatic! Settle-down.

Nope, I mean it. In the wake of these firings, we are forced to deal with a much darker agenda of eugenics, sterilization, and depopulation — one that’s 100 years old.

Hardly the battle we thought when we signed up to support Kennedy, donned a green “MAHA” hat, and thought we could get the glyphosate out of our kids’ breakfast cereals, right?

We didn’t ask to stare into the face of evil — but here we are.

There were signs.

Reports show what Biden’s admin knew about Myocarditis in February 2021, but purposefully waited until June to warn people of “mild” heart damage caused by vaccines. Not only did they wait months to warn families about the effects on young boys specifically, but they falsified data and reports to make the shots seem “safe and effective.”

We all remember the coordinated media push.

The result has been millions of affected families, all of which are still without compensation.

When CDC was pushed, after admitting to a “mild” risk, to release the studies — they did! Major win, right?

Wrong. They covered up the findings — releasing the study, but redacting all 100+ pages of the report. It was shocking, and in our faces: they knew the shot was injuring people, perhaps even killing them, and they refused to tell us the truth.

The person in charge of that truth would be the director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.

He would be responsible for clearly articulating the risks associated with any recommended or mandated vaccines.

He was also one of the people who “quit” this last week, and simultaneously, self-selected to be exposed.

Meet Demetre Daskalakis

The man in charge of your child’s vaccines is also a huge fan of orgies.

He’s admitted this publicly, and defended risky sexual behavior almost continually throughout his tenure as CDC’s Head of Vaccines.

The doctor is a self-proclaimed Satanist, although it’s unclear how far his perversions go. It’s unconfirmed whether or not he’s participated in actual satanic rituals, or just likes to use the aesthetic for Instagram… as one does, of course.

The gallery of Satanic imagery that has emerged online over the last several days is sickening. To be honest, even reviewing them now makes me feel a little queasy. Certainly a full, open, and intentional mockery of Christ.

Despite the hedonistic lifestyle of Dr. Demetre here, he has attempted to rebrand himself in recent days.

He’s become somewhat of a legendary icon for the Left’s anti-RFK Jr. protest. “

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.”

Despite specifically rejecting objectivity in the past.

“One person’s idea of risk is another person’s idea of a great festival or Friday night!”

he says.

And I’m sure he’s speaking from personal experience.

As Above, So Below.

What kind of culture not only allows a man like this to work in their institution, but to lead it?

Clearly, something much darker is at work within this agency. We all know it’s captured, regulated on promises of future Pharma lobbyist positions, and that the money-ties disclose massive amounts of corruption and greed.

But this seems different. Intentional lying about matters related to death; the head of an entire sub-agency professing his love for Satan; and the intentional cover-up of a genocide-by-needle.

That’s when I decided to jump into the history of the CDC itself — and what I found wasn’t pretty.

100 Years and Counting: The Death Cult Hiding in Plain Sight

Before proceeding, I thought this verse was relevant: Isaiah 5:20. “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

In this case, calling what is life “death,” and calling what is death “life.”

Before it was the CDC, it was known as the “U.S. Public Health Service,” which engaged in some of the most horrifying eugenics experiments of all time.

The entire agency was built on racist, eugenicist policies — many of which extend into today — and you’d never even know it.

For decades, USPHS ran programs that sterilized over 60,000 people deemed “unfit.” Targets included African Americans, Native Americans, Latinos, and the poor. It was considered a wildly successful set of programs and was widely celebrated.

In 1927, the Supreme Court’s Buck v. Bell upheld sterilization laws.

Justice Holmes infamously wrote: “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

That ruling was never overturned.

The ruling empowered continuing experiments that would go down as a major stain on American history, most notably, the Tuskegee experiment (1932–1972): hundreds of black men were deliberately left to die so “public health” could study untreated syphilis.

Then, in the 50-60s, nearly 42% of Native American women were sterilized without informed consent.

By 1968, one-third of women in Puerto Rico were also sterilized in federally backed programs.

And let’s not forget Anthony Fauci’s committed heinous crimes against foster children, subjecting them to inhumane HIV “scientific experiments.”

Children were dosed with experimental drug cocktails, inducing organ failure, rashes, stunted growth, agonizing pain, and death.

When the helpless babies resisted, doctors restrained them.

They forcibly inserted feeding tubes to continue pumping drugs in.

RFK Jr., in his book “The Real Anthony Fauci,” describes the mounds of bodies in graveyards found near the foster homes.

These crimes are unspeakable — the torture and murder of helpless ones — and still go unanswered for, today.

I could go on, and on, and on. There are countless other experiments, both on humans and on animals, that lead us to the present.

Today, it seems little has changed.

RFK Jr. has already revealed the truth about multiple programs designed to disable and harm children.

Mercury was INJECTED into babies for decades.

Fluoride, now proven to lower IQ, is still pumped through our water.

And aborted fetus death is celebrated as it’s “greatest achievement” of the last several decades.

Despite a 2012 study by Protecting Black Life claimed that 79% of Planned Parenthood's surgical abortion facilities were located within two miles of neighborhoods with higher-than-average Black or Hispanic populations, abortion continues to be pushed by the agency. Black women get 4x the number of abortions that white women do.

Policymakers know this.

On the other side of 2020, arguably the greatest crime against humanity in history, I am left wondering. What globalist influences underlie CDC policy? Who really is in charge, here? This isn’t just a “follow the money” issue — it’s a culture issue.

It’s a spiritual undercurrent of suffering and death.

I am determined to answer these questions.

To be continued in PT 2 of “The Death Cult.”

