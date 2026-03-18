The Dogs Are Still Dying, Mr. Kennedy
At "Fauci-holdover" infested NIH, $126 million was just handed out to torture and kill precious beagle puppies. Does Kennedy know?
This past Sunday morning, more than fifty activists descended on a nondescript facility tucked in the farmland outside Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.
They came for the dogs.
Armed with crowbars, electric saws, and bolt cutters, they cut through chain-link fences and pried open doors. They moved fast, in white protective suits, on camera, in broad daylight.
By th…