For years, Americans have been price-gouged at the pharmacy counter — not by drug manufacturers, but by the shadowy middlemen in the system: pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), insurers, and corporate racketeers profiting off of illness.

Everyone knew it was broken. Everyone.

But the Democrats had a special place in their hearts for this issue.

Bernie Sanders has spent years ranting about Big Pharma’s greed, and rightfully so. He called out insulin markups, cancer drug extortion, and the fact that American patients pay 10x more than citizens in other countries for the exact same drugs.

But when it came time to celebrate a real solution, Bernie went quiet.

So did the Democrats.

Maybe it’s because Bernie took millions, along with pretty much every other Democrat senator, from Pharma over the last decade.

Regardless, Democrat silence empowered profiteering and left vulnerable Americans struggling to pay for lifesaving medication.

Enter Donald Trump.

A truly unexpected savior for the traditionally Democratic issue of drug middlemen.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Republicans standing up against Big Insurers like UnitedHealth. In fact, I’m not sure it’s ever happened. That’s part of what makes today so historic; we’re witnessing a further “shifting of the poles,” a continuation of the political realignment kicked off by Bobby Kennedy Jr. extending his hand across the aisle.

The Executive Order No One Expected

This week, President Trump dropped a healthcare reform bombshell:

“The Secretary of Health and Human Services will establish a mechanism through which American patients can buy their drugs directly from manufacturers who sell to Americans at a ‘Most-Favored-Nation’ price, bypassing middlemen.”

Translation?

No more 500% markups.

No more buying insulin for $98 that costs $8 in Germany.

No more being at the mercy of lobbyists and insurance companies.

For the first time in modern history, American patients will be allowed to buy their prescriptions direct from the source — at the lowest price available in any developed country.

A policy straight out of Bernie’s wishlist, executed by Trump and handed to RFK Jr., now overseeing HHS, to implement.

But Wait… Where’s the Celebration?

If this were Biden’s win, CNN would have run it on a loop.

If Bernie had been the architect, Democrats would have called it the most transformative drug policy since Medicare Part D.

But because it came from Trump, and because it places power directly in the hands of consumers, the silence is deafening.

No headlines, no applause.

No Democrat leaders cheering for the patients finally getting relief.

And Bernie? The man who called pharmaceutical greed “the great moral outrage of our time”?

He complains.

He says Trump’s order is just moral positioning and won’t make real change happen.

He claims the only way to solve the problem is to pass legislation he’s writing - finally.

An executive order is a far cry from a press release, and Bernie knows it.

It decentralizes control.

It disempowers corrupt intermediaries.

It puts the patient before the profit margin.

It’s a massive, bipartisan win, or at least it should be.

The only reason Democrats are refusing to celebrate is simple:

They didn’t get to control it.

Any political strategy that involves keeping voters sick, broke, and dependent is going to see drug affordability as a threat.

And that’s just sad.

All Eyes on RFK Jr.

Now the spotlight shifts to Health and Human Services, and to the man tasked with building this new system: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. has been warning for decades about corruption in public health, from regulatory capture to pharma profiteering. He has a real chance to show what a health-first, people-over-profits system could look like.

The pressure is on, and the establishment knows it.

If he delivers, this could become one of the most transformative reforms in healthcare history.

Get ready: we’ll probably see Democrats kicking and screaming all the way.

The Ridiculousness is On Display

This shouldn’t be about left vs. right. Our country - and especially our most vulnerable citizens - just won a massive victory against profiteers.

We should be celebrating.

For decades, Democrats campaigned on fixing the drug pricing crisis.

Then a Republican — and a Kennedy — actually did it.

But now they’re silent at best, furious at worst.

Let that sink in.

What does this tell us about the state of our country? About our ability to have dialogue and open debate?

Even PETA gave Trump a shout-out last week for ending the horrendous Beagle-testing experiments at HHS. Jay Bhattacharya said, “I think NIH Directors usually get death-threats, but I got flowers!”

Can’t we all have the same non-biased approach to analyzing what is good and bad? Can’t we give flowers where they’re due — regardless of political affiliation?

Or will we continue to let tribalism eat us alive, poison our communities, and empower corporate interests?

If we can’t celebrate this, what CAN we celebrate?