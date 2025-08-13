Lauren Lee

You are 100% correct RFKjr has to balance Trumps greed and ego with policies that will not make some of his big donors happy !

Appreciate the call to reject the technocratic 24/7 surveillance state and the nutter transhumanists (which is pretty much anyone in the limelight whether they truly subscribe to bringing back slavery via digital concentration camps+smash+grab land destruction to create AI government zones like Mauii, Ukraine and Gaza as test runs, or they don't believe it but have a gun to their heads and so they deliver their written lines accordingly). But you lost me when you referenced that substack article because he has a very poor track record re. transparency and the logic and timeline of his stories starting in 2020, as do many of his colleagues. They seem to be manufactured heroes who are actually tier two middle managers, pretend-opposition scientists+doctors, put in place and paid in advance by the overlords (or corrupted along the way) with careful instructions to create political theater and distract regular folks with various fake fist fights over health freedom topics. There's sooo much grift, corruption and funding of "medical freedom organizations" by the very transhumanists and technocrats "we" are supposedly trying to fight (think Blackrock, Vanguard, funders of The Wellness Company, etc.). Over the past few years I've come to realize they're not actually fighting the 1% and instead imagine they're either part of them, working for them and/or beholden to funding from them. MKUltra is also an ongoing program, so there's a possibility that some of these health freedom "heroes" are actually mind controlled and turned into useful tools for the parasite class. So sad.

