Right now, Bobby Kennedy is in a massive fight against technocratic bureaucracy. It relies heavily on political capital, public opinion, and the popularity of various causes. His OG supporters could turn out to be the difference between victory and failure, and many of us don’t even realize it.

The stakes have never been higher: self-amplifying mRNA, wearables, “universal vaccines,” genome surveillance — the full package of experimental transhumanist technologies is being quietly normalized inside federal health policy.

With everything on the line, many in MAHA feel the need to “just shut up and support Bobby,” feeling as though any criticism will only endanger his efforts even more.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

After a major victory last week — terminating 22 new mRNA vaccine programs — President Trump immediately called Bobby Kennedy into his office for a serious discussion. Dr. Robert Malone has already reported on the meeting. This is exactly the kind of flashpoint we anticipated.

Read Malone’s full article here.

Even when the MAHA agenda aligns with Trump’s stated positions, conflicts will still arise.

Trump’s biotech donors, corporate backers, and entrenched interests are going to push for policies that directly oppose the will of the people — we knew this going in!

We cannot ignore these moments simply because we want to support Bobby.

To do so is to actually harm him.

We cannot pretend that “universal vaccines” or genome surveillance are unproblematic. To stay silent would be to abandon the MAHA movement, eliminate Bobby Kennedy’s political leverage, and sacrifice our own credibility.

The truth is that HHS needs to feel the pressure of a unified, growing MAHA coalition — one that unequivocally rejects totalitarian medical measures. The message must be clear: the coalition will not accept transhumanist biotech, and the people are actively resisting bio-surveillance.

When we are loud and uncompromising, it gives Bobby the leverage and rationale to make sweeping changes. It’s far easier to convince DJT, and the populist MAGA base.

Bobby Kennedy is operating within an agency he has openly described as corrupt, corporate-captured, and run by technocrats. We, his supporters, have the freedom and responsibility to amplify concerns that he cannot voice directly.

This administration would not be in power without our votes.

Likewise, dismantling entrenched pharma control depends on Bobby Kennedy having the political leverage to push back. Maintaining our independence and staying true to the principles of the MAHA movement is not optional.

Our American Values must be unwavering to preserve (and ultimately outlast) the MAHA movement.

The last time this country had a leader willing to confront the establishment was JFK.

We know how that story ended. Now, genuine change has arisen from the grassroots. And they’re doing everything to stop it — to stop us, MAHA.

We are one of the most powerful voting blocks in history — the numbers confirm it. But if we don’t want to be subsumed by the majority party, and hold our leverage to continue demanding real change, we absolutely have to stand our ground… even when that seems like we’re “calling out” the people we voted for.

Your voice is Bobby Kennedy’s leverage. It is the power of the MAHA movement. If we fail to use it, we fail him, ourselves, and the future we are fighting to create.

Here for what is sacred.

